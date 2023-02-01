WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison for possession of a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime.

According to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to five years in prison for possession of a gun in while committing a drug trafficking crime. This prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2021, Headen sold an amount of a controlled substance represented to be heroin to an undercover cop in the Havaco area. Headen admitted that he had an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle on him during the drug transaction.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber handed down the sentence, while Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.