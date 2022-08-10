PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County.

According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. She was allegedly distraught from an earlier incident. At that time, the victim, Jeaninine Justice reportedly went out to check on Dotson. That is when Dotson fired four shots from a handgun, hitting Justice in the chest.

Two witnesses were at the home during the incident. When the shots were fired they ran away from the scene.

Jeaninine Justice was treated by EMS, but died from the injuries she received.

Dotson was arrested and charged with second degree murder and wanton endangerment.

