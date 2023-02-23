BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police Department released a bench warrant or failure to appear warrant list on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Bluefield Police Department state that these are individuals they would like to make contact with, in order to get their City Municipal Court matters cleaned up. The person(s) in question could be wanted for: prostitution, DUI, assault, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, destruction of property, obstructing an officer, and more, not just traffic tickets.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The criminal complaint against these individuals is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

Brianna Hall, 1/14/96, Bluefield, WV

Johnathon Umberger, 5/1/95, Bastian, VA

Heather Miller, 7/15/88, Bluefield, WV

Shana Ables, 12/19/84 Princeton, WV

David Hibbard, 8/14/88, Bluefield, WV

Greg Green Jr., 7/22/83, Bluefield, WV

Edward Sims, 1/29/79, Bluefield, WV

Melanie Blankenship, 9/15/75, Bluefield, WV

Jeremy Wood, 8/3/79, Princeton, WV

Emily Hatfield, 3/23/87, Bluefield, WV

Thomas Hawkins, 3/22/96, Detroit, MI

Sonny Gentle, 4/7/53, Bluefield, WV

Michele Meade, 9/12/69, Kodak, TN

Justin Duncan, 12/2/89, Roanoke, VA

Joe Short, 1/5/73, Bluefield, WV

Donald Inches, 10/3/69, Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield Police Department ask that if you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals feel free to message them on Facebook or call their department at 304-327-6101.