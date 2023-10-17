BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — This past week, the Bluefield WV Police Department SWAT Team assisted the Southern WV Drug Task Force on numerous search warrants.

The SWAT team performed three search warrants and arrest warrants on homes and people within the city of Bluefield.

The following were those taken into custody and charged with multiple arrests:

Kevin Johnson: Possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and felon possession of a firearm.

Tamika Gardner: Possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Easter Greene: Possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Maxwell Dowell: Possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.