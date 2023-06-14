BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- A mercer county teen accused of a 2022 shooting will stand trial as an adult.

18-year-old Ahmad Latrale Mitchell is being charged with second-degree murder.

Mitchell is charged in the shooting that happened on November 22, 2022, at Mercer Mall.

Mitchell was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. Now, he is 18 years old and will be tried as an adult.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 A.M. on November 22, 2022.



Mitchell was previously being held at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Detention Center in Mount Hope.

He was transferred to Southern Regional Jail Wednesday Morning.