PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, June 2, 2023, Isis Wallace was sentenced to 50 years in prison for two charges stemming from the March 2022 murder of a 13-year-old girl in the Bluefield area of Mercer County.

Wallace was officially sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Use of a Firearm During The Commission of a Felony followed by 40 years for Second-Degree Murder. The sentences are the maximum amount possible.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were fired near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The shots were reportedly fired from a car driven by Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks.

Nichole Brooks, the mother of Wallace, is scheduled to be sentenced in August of 2023 for her role in the murder.

