BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A 43-year-old Bluefield man was arrested for murder.

43-year-old Charles Lee Dawson, of Bluefield was arrested on October 9, 2023 by Mercer County Deputies for the murder of 32-year-old Keri Michelle Billings, of Bluefield.

Keri Billings died due to a single gunshot wound.

Charles Dawson was charged with First Degree Murder and was arraigned by Magistrate Honaker. Dawson did not receive bond and was taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Detective-Corporal M. T. Hatfield is the lead investigator.

This is an ongoing investigation.

