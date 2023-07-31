BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Eric Shawn Phillips, 43, of Princeton, “persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to have sex with him” from April 19, 2021, until February 17, 2022. Phillips later admitted to sending numerous sexually explicit messages to the victim via text and social media apps.

Phillips faces up to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13, 2023.