BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty to a fentanyl crime.

26-year-old Austin Pannell, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Pannell sold fentanyl to a confidential informant on August 18, 2022 outside of an apartment in Princeton, West Virginia. Pannell acknowledged his involvement in the sale, as well as selling additional amounts of fentanyl on three separate occasions between July 12, 2022 and August 18, 2022 to a confidential informant in Princeton, West Virginia, and Bluefield, West Virginia.

Pannell’s sentencing is scheduled for April 8, 2024, and he faces up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years of probation, and a fine of one million dollars.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who complimented the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for their work on the investigation.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force includes members from the the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.