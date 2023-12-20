PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a hit and run happened in the Princeton area.

At approximately 8:30a.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023 officers were dispatched to the Courthouse Road area and found an unresponsive man who appeared to be struck by a passenger car. The man was identified as Tim Sloan, of Princeton.

Sloan was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he was being treated. According to Sloan’s family, he had suffered a brain bleed, collapsed lung and several broken bones.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating this hit-and-run crime. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to report to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office or call at (304)487-8364.