BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A woman who was partially responsible for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Mercer County was sentenced to three decades in prison on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, Nichole Brooks was sentenced to thirty years in prison for second-degree murder for her role in the shooting death of a teenage girl in the Bluefield area. The sentencing comes after Brooks’ daughter, Isis Wallace, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for her role in the same murder.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were fired near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The shots were reportedly fired from a car driven by Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks.

