BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One of the two women arrested in connection to the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield is expected to enter a plea deal.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, Isis Wallace is expected to enter a guilty plea on March 29, 2023.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were fired near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The shots were reportedly fired from a car driven by Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks.

A 13-year-old girl died as a result of the shooting.

Cochran said they are anticipating Wallace enters a guilty plea to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy to Murder.

Stick with 59News for more updates.