BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An afternoon shooting in the Bluefield area of Mercer County reportedly left three people injured.

According to Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department, the shooting happened near Pen Mar Street and View Street around 2 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023.

One car wrecked into a nearby building due to the shooting. Three people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. The extent of the injuries remains unknown.

Stick with 59News for more updates.