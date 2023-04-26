PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Princeton Police Department announced a Princeton man was arrested for two sexual abuse charges.

On April 26, 2023, Aaron Blake Burkett, of Princeton, was arrested by detectives with the Princeton Police Department. Warrants were issued by a Mercer County Magistrate for one count of Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree and one count of Sexual Abuse by a parent or guardian.

Burkett is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

