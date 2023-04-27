PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Police Department officers reported a Princeton man was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, William Jones Jr., of Princeton, was taken into custody by members of the Princeton Police Department Detectives Bureau. No further information is being released at this time.

Jones was charged with one count of soliciting a minor via computer following a warrant being issued by a Mercer County Magistrate.

Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.