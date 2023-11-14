PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Public Affairs Officer Lawrence Messina reported a Princeton man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Malachi Damonte Cooper, 22, of Princeton pleaded guilty on Monday, November 13, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, on December 8, 2022 law enforcement officers issued a search warrant on a home Cooper was staying in.

During the search, officers found 734 grams of meth, approximately 130 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a money counter, two guns and more than $23,000 in cash. Cooper admitted to possessing the amount of drugs and planned to distribute them.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.