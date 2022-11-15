BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported on November 15, 2022, a Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to the felony crime of distribution of fentanyl.

On January 11, 2022, Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, sold a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover informant. Jones admitted to selling the informant fentanyl as well as cocaine on two other occasions.

On January 19, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones’ residence and found approximately 15 grams of fentanyl and 7.94 grams of cocaine. Jones admitted that he planned to distribute the controlled substances.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine according to United States Attorney Will Thompson along with Senior United States District Judge David Faber.