CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Mercer County pleaded guilty in federal court to a federal drug charge.

According to court documents, Eric Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, admitted he sold hydromorphone pills for $100 to a confidential informant in the Bluefield, Mercer County, area on February 26, 2018. Hendricks also admitted to selling four hydromorphone pills to a confidential informant on February 21, 2018, and again on March 7, 2018.

Hendricks is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.