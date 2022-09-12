BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man from Bluefield, West Virginia was sentenced to prison today, September 12, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Torrey Hairston, 35, of Bluefield, was arrested after police responded to an incident in 2021 where Hairston was found in possession of two different guns. Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Hairston was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison. His prison sentence will be immediately followed by three years of probation.