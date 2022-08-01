BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, admitted to pointing a pistol at a man on Highland Avenue in Princeton. According to court documents and statements made by Trent, he had gotten into a quarrel with the man while walking by his home. During that same argument, Trent admitted to approaching the man, pointing the gun at him, and threatening to shoot. The man then called 911. Trent was arrested, and police also recovered the firearm in the bushes near the man’s home. Trent also said the gun had a defaced serial number.

According to federal law, a person with a prior felony conviction is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Trent was aware of the previous felony convictions he had, which entailed grand larceny and conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 4, 2011.

Trent’s sentencing is scheduled for November 15, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.