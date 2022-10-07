BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times.

According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the United States illegally and that he had been previously deported. He had no identification documents showing legal United States citizenship.

Fingerprints matched Mateos-Hernandez to a prior administrative removal from the United States. The first removal was after his arrest in West Virginia on June 7, 2016. While in West Virginia, Mateos-Hernandez was also twice convicted of misdemeanor DUI in Wyoming County Magistrate Court on both May 14, 2015, and April 10, 2016.

Mateos-Hernandez also agreed to voluntarily return to Mexico two separate times following arrests in California on August 15, 2002, and Arizona on April 15, 2009. Mateos-Hernandez never obtained the express consent of the Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States, nor did he try to reenter through other legal means.

Mateos-Hernandez pleaded guilty October 7, 2022 to reentry of a removed alien and was remanded to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.