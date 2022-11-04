COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia.

According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was staying. On August 23, 2021, officers stopped Jackson and found 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle.

Jackson admitted to selling fentanyl as well as possessing a separate amount of fentanyl that he planned to distribute within the Southern District of West Virginia.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release.

The prison and probation time will be accompanied by a $1 Million fine.