BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Michigan man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin today, July 1, 2022.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, William ‘Shorty’ Pope, 47, Detroit, sold an undercover cop heroin at a trailer where Pope resided near Beckley.

He admitted to selling on separate occasions to undercover cops heroin and what he supposedly now knows was fentanyl on February 6, 2020. He also admitted being responsible for distributing 60 kilograms of controlled substances, while performing and being engaged in criminal activities.