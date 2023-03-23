BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Michigan will spend a little less than two years behind bars after he was sentenced for distribution of fentanyl.

According to the US Department of Justice, Kyle L. Thomas, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, sold an unknown amount of Fentanyl to someone working with law enforcement in the investigation in the Amigo area of Raleigh County. He reportedly sold fentanyl two more times in Raleigh County to undercover law enforcement officers.

The case was a result of a months-long investigation, known as “Operation Wolverine Carousel”. This was an investigation into the widespread distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Raleigh and Fayette counties.

Thomas was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison for the Distribution of Fentanyl.