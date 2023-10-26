UNION, WV (WVNS) — Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran reported a Monroe County Deputy is facing several child pornography charges after an extensive investigation.

On April 1, 2023, Sergeant S. S. Keaton, with the West Virginia State Police, launched an investigation on Monroe County Deputy Evan Paul Blankenship for soliciting nude photographs from a minor. During the investigation, Sergeant Keaton was able to seize evidence of multiple photos of underage females and sent them to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory for examination.

After the examination, Sergeant Keaton reported his findings to Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran who instructed Sergeant Keaton the charges to be presented to Monroe County Deputy Evan Blankenship. On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Evan Blankenship was charged with three counts of Using Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct, four counts of Distribution and Display of Obscene Matter to a Minor, three counts of Possession of Child Erotica, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Thursday, October 26th, 2023, Monroe County Deputy Evan Paul Blankenship was arrested for the above charges, arraigned and released on a $30,000 bond. An arraignment date has not been announced at this time. A mugshot has not been provided at this time. This investigation remains ongoing by the West Virginia State Police.

