MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Sheriff of Monroe County was arrested in relation to a child pornography investigation.

According to West Virginia State Police, an investigation was opened into a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff for allegedly soliciting nude pictures from a minor. Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Jones, interfered in the investigation.

Jones allegedly deceived the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring process of the deputy under investigation. He reportedly also did not file a referral with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. He also failed to comply with the lawfully issued subpoena.

The Special Prosecutor on the case instructed warrants to be issued for Jones’ arrest.

Today, September 15, 2023, Jeffrey Jones was arrested and charged with Failure to Report as a Mandated Reporter, Obstructing, and Deceiving Proper Standing to County Civil Service Commission.

He was arraigned in the Monroe County Magistrate Court System before being released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

This termination comes months after Jones and his chief deputy first came under investigation following several instances of alleged neglect of duty. This was also not the first time Jones was in trouble with the law, as he was arrested for a DUI after a crash in October of 2021.

