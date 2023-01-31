UNION, WV (WVNS) – A Monroe County man has been charged and is being held at Southern Regional Jail after soliciting a minor.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Sergeant S.S. Keaton with the West Virginia State Police received a complaint about Jeffrey Scott Cline attempting to start an online relationship with an underage girl.

Sergeant Keaton began a sting operation where he posed as the underage girl in order to lure Jeffrey Scott Cline into being captured. He ensured that Cline was aware he was communicating with a minor, and when Cline still pursued the relationship with explicit messages, set up a meeting.

Cline agreed to the meeting in Wayside, Monroe County, and when Troopers with the WVSP were waiting, Cline was arrested without incident.

Jeffrey Scott Cline was taken into custody and charged with one count of soliciting a minor via computer, soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, and use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

Cline has been arraigned and is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 Secure Bond set by Monroe County Magistrate, Kevin Miller.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sergeant Keaton was assisted by the West Virginia State Police CAC Unit.