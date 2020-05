MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. During a search, they found marijuana, cannabis wax, MDMA pills made to look like children’s vitamins, and scales.

Deputies also found a 10mm handgun with two magazines.

Wesley Hill, 29, of Montgomery, is arrested on two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is now in jail.