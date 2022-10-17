MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty today, October 17, 2022, to the distribution of methamphetamines.

Jamie Edward Smith, 35, of Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and up to $1 million in fines.

According to court documents made on February 22, 2022, Smith sold approximately 18 grams of meth to an undercover informant for $350. Smith admitted to selling 51 grams of meth to the undercover informant on two other occasions.