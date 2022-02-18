MONTGOMERY, W.V. (WVNS) – According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., on February 18, 2022, Keith D. Payne, age 54 of Montgomery, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison felony crime of destruction of property.

Between April 2 and April 4, 2021, Payne went to the campus of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy on six different occasions to destroy and dismantle an industrial air conditioner behind a security fence, court documents stated.

Payne also stole various components of the unit. Payne admitted that his motive for this crime was to sell the parts to support his drug habit. He pleaded guilty to this crime on December 9, 2021.

Payne will spend a minimum of one year in prison before he is eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tyler S. Rohrbaugh.