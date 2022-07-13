FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) – More information has been released in the murder investigation of a 4-year-old child in Summers County.

In a release from Captain R. A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, at 8:26 am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area for a reported death investigation.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the child, a four-year-old girl, was dead. The child was found by Summers County Sheriffs in one of the bedrooms of the home with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds, lying in a large pool of blood. When she was found, the child’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, both age 30, were sleeping in another room of the home.

After investigating the crime scene and conducting interviews, it was discovered that Rusty and Rebekah Weikle planned to murder their daughter by stabbing her 4 times in the chest and then slitting her throat.

Rebekah Weikle also explained that afterward, Rusty left the bedroom and returned after a long time, telling Rebekah he ‘took care of the problem’. She also admitted that she helped Rusty clean the blood after the crime.

The two did not attempt to help the child or at any point call emergency services.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle were charged with First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Child Neglect Resulting in Death, and Conspiracy.