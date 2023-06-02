FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Center had his prison sentence extended after he was convicted and sentenced in a Fayette County courtroom for assault on an officer.

According to information provided in court, Tyrone Roberts, 49, of Mount Olive, pleaded guilty to the felony Malicious Assault on a correctional officer within the Center. Roberts reportedly chose to be sentenced right away.

He was sentenced to serve an additional three to 15 years in prison for the assault. Roberts was already in the Mount Olive Correctional Center due to a prior Cabell County sexual assault conviction.

According to statements made in court, while lockdown duties were being performed on January 6, 2019, Roberts refused to close his door. He reportedly became increasingly aggressive and hit the officer multiple times in the face while still disobeying commands. The officer received multiple facial fractures from the incident.

He must serve three years of his new prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.