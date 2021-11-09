Multiple arrests made after warrants executed at Microtel in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple felony arrests were made on Monday after police executed search warrants for people staying at the Microtel in Beckley.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes TaskForce, along with the Sheriff’s Office and Beckley PD executed multiple search warrants at the Microtel on South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

Police said they recovered “distribution amounts” of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Three guns and $4,000 were also found.

Here is a list of arrests made as a result of the search warrants:

Krystle Cresce, 32, of Coal City, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Teruko Miller, 37, of Stanaford, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Tyrone Amar, 45, of Eccles, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce consists of members from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.