Nicholas County Crime

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
37°
Sign Up
Beckley
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Outdoors & Wildlife
Press Releases
Top Stories
Communities of Healing Winter Gathering hosted at …
Video
Top Stories
Congresswoman Carol Miller hears leaders’ concerns …
Sopher launches “Light Up Beckley” to rid city of …
Video
Slick travel ahead midweek as snow showers loom ahead
Video
Upcoming DUI Checkpoint for Mercer County
Weather
StormTracker 59 Fall Foliage Maps
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
Winter Weather Desk
StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker 59 WeatherNet
StormTracker 59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Slick travel ahead midweek as snow showers loom ahead
Video
Top Stories
A few spotty showers, Monday, won’t be a major impact; …
Video
Tonight is a cold and breezy night as next week looks …
Video
Sunday sees showers early as more breaks develop …
Saturday night is a cloudy one as showers move through …
Video
County By County
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
Communities of Healing Winter Gathering hosted at …
Video
Top Stories
Congresswoman Carol Miller hears leaders’ concerns …
Sopher launches “Light Up Beckley” to rid city of …
Video
Slick travel ahead midweek as snow showers loom ahead
Video
Upcoming DUI Checkpoint for Mercer County
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
LIV Golf
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics sullied by bid-rigging, bribery trials …
Top Stories
Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans past the Kings …
Top Stories
Jake Browning steals spotlight as Bengals stun Jaguars …
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprains right ankle in …
UConn falls to worst ranking in 30 years in women’s …
Haliburton’s triple-double and late 4-point play …
Crime
Fayette County Crime
Greenbrier County Crime
McDowell County Crime
Mercer County Crime
Monroe County Crime
Pocahontas County Crime
Raleigh County Crime
Summers County Crime
Wyoming County Crime
Tazewell County (VA) Crime
We’re All In This Together
TV Schedule
59News Holiday Gift Guide
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Good News
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Missing People
Pet Walking Forecast
Recalls
#WeatherTogether
Contests
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
2023 Remarkable Women
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Digital Exclusives
Crime in the Coalfields Season 2
Crime In The Coalfields Season 1
Entertainment News
Gaming News
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sales
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nicholas County Crime
Nicholas County woman sentenced for federal drug …
Top Nicholas County Crime Headlines
Trending Stories
Who was Helen Holt, WV’s 1st female secretary of …
5 of West Virginia’s most disturbing unsolved mysteries
Does cold air or heat kill germs?
Rock-climbing area near the New River Gorge National …
Congresswoman Carol Miller hears leaders’ concerns …
6 correctional officers charged in death of SRJ inmate
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW