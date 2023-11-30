SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Nicholas County was sentenced for a federal drug crime.

41-year-old Jolene Myers, of Mount Nebo, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of probation, for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court statements and documents, on March 19, 2022, Myers sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of a business in the Summersville area. She admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant on three different occasions in Nicholas County.

Law enforcement officers held a traffic stop of Myers’ car on April 9, 2022 on Mount Lookout Road in Nicholas County. Myers revealed that officers found methamphetamine in her pants and a pistol in her purse upon searching her and her car.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, and he praised the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Central West Virginia Task Force for their work on the investigation.