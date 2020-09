GILBOA, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man is facing sexual abuse charges for alleged crimes involving an underage girl.

Deputies arrested Steven Thomas Estep, 50, of Gilboa, after investigators discovered he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl in his care on multiple occasions between February and July 2020.

Estep is facing 47 counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent or Guardian. He is held in Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.