CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Nicholas County pleaded guilty in federal court today, October 17, 2022, to intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents stated Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, ran from law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him on March 13, 2022. During the chase, Barnhhouse reportedly hid a backpack underneath a waterfall in a wooded area near Nallen.

An officer found the backpack when trying to track Barnhouse’s tracks through the snow. According to court documents, the bag had 646.6 grams of methamphetamine, 129 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and $6,740 in cash.

Barnhouse admitted he was going to sell the drugs and the money came from previous drug transactions.

Lester Taylor Barnhouse is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. The prison sentence would be followed by five years supervised release.

Barnhouse was also ordered to pay a fine of $10 million.