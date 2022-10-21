BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from North Carolina pleaded guilty in federal court to a sex offense against a minor on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

According to the Office of US Attorney Will Thompson, David William McConnell, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents stated from May 15, 2022, to May 30, 2022, McConnell used the Kik messaging app and other forms of communication to message with a woman who he believed was a single-mother of 11-year-old and 13-year-old daughters in Beckley. McConnell reportedly told the woman of his intentions to engage in sexual activity with the woman and the two minors.

David McConnell admitted to telling the woman he planned to travel from Charlotte to a Beckley hotel so he could meet them on May 30, 2022. McConnell was arrested in Beckley on May 30, 2022.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2, 2023. McConnell faces a maximum of 30 years in prison followed by five years to a lifetime of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $250,000 fine and register as a sex offender for life.

US Attorney Will Thompson thanked the FBI’s West Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force for their work throughout the investigation.