Oak Hill man arrested after leading police on high speed chase across two counties, bribing officers

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Oak Hill area of Fayette County is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase across two counties.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, Corporal A.G. Shrewsbury, of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was on a DUI patrol in the Mount Hope area when he saw a car, reportedly driven by Kyle Slaughter, driving north on Route 16 at a speed of 85 miles per hour while in a 55 miles per hour zone.

According to police, once emergency lights were turned on Slaughter’s vehicle continued to accelerate. Police also said Slaughter’s took police from Route 16 to Route 19 before stopping near Greentown Road. Speeds during the chase reached over 125 miles per hour.

Once stopped, Corporal A.G. Shrewsbury, at gunpoint, made the driver and a 17-year-old passenger exit the vehicle. While being detained, police said Slaughter was not cooperative and fought when trying to be put in the police car. Corporal Shrewsbury was forced to call the Oak Hill detachment of the West Virginia State Police for assistance.

During questioning, deputies discovered Slaughter’s driver’s license was revoked for four separate DUI offenses spanning from 2015 to 2019. Slaughter was also unable to provide adequate insurance documents for the car.

Based on the criminal complaint, while deputies and troopers were continuing to investigate, Slaughter reportedly tried to bribe officers to let him go home.

“If you let me go home, I will give you thousands of dollars. Just let me go home, and it’s yours,” the complaint stated.

Slaughter did not agree to taking a field sobriety test but said yes to a preliminary breath test (PBT). The results of the test showed a .186 BAC level. At that point, Kyle Slaughter was placed under arrest and transported to Oak Hill Police Department.

During a transfer from the Oak Hill P.D. to the Mount Hope Police Department, police said Slaughter became angry and began cussing at officers. According to the complaint, Slaughter threatened to find and “take out” the entire Mount Hope Police Department once he was out of jail.

Kyle Slaughter is charged with DUI, Child neglect resulting in injury, fleeing from an officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked, Reckless driving, and making threats of terrorist acts. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.