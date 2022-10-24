OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County reports on October 19, 2022 an Oak Hill man was convicted for the felony crime of second-degree sexual assault.

On February 5, 2021, a female was interviewed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department who disclosed that the Defendant, Chad M. Eldredge, 36, of Oak Hill had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. After Fayette County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation followed by a two-day trial, it was determined Eldredge sexually assaulted the juvenile on multiple occasions.

Eldredge is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16, 2022 and faces no less than ten years and no more than twenty-five years in prison. Following his release, Eldredge will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and will also have 50 year of supervised release.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Sarah F. Smith.