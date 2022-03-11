OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., an Oak Hill man pleaded guilty to child abuse.

On March 10, 2022, Carson L. Blankenship, 20, of Oak Hill pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm and one count of felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, on September 3, 2019, an infant was brought to Raleigh General Hospital with a swollen leg and signs of dehydration. The infant was admitted to the Women & Children’s Hospital where testing confirmed that six of the infant’s ribs and two bones in the right leg had healing fractures that were at least a week old.

Blankenship admitted to squeezing and shaking the baby. Blankenship will face three to twenty years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. on April 25, 2022.