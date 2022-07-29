BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill was sentenced to prison for distributing meth after he entered a guilty plea in May of 2022.

According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions in September 2020.

Court documents also stated that on September 21, 2020, he admitted to being in possession of a handgun when he sold the methamphetamine. Sprinkle was not allowed to own a gun due to prior felony convictions out of North Carolina.

Sprinkle must also spend three years of supervised release after he serves his seven-year prison sentence.

United States Attorney Will Thompson congratulated and thanked the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Beckley Police Department for their work on the case.