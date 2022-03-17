OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – A woman from Oak Hill pleaded guilty to child abuse following an Oak Hill man’s plea last week for the same crime.

According to the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on March 17, 2022, Danielle McClanahan, 38, of Oak Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Her plea comes shortly after the plea of Carson L. Blankenship, who pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm and one count of felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury on March 10, 2022.

Court documents stated on September 3, 2019, an infant was brought to Raleigh General Hospital with a swollen leg and signs of dehydration. The child was admitted to the Women & Children’s Hospital where testing confirmed that six of the infant’s ribs and two bones in the right leg had healing fractures that were at least a week old.

McClanahan admitted that she failed to seek prompt medical attention for the child, and she failed to properly care for the child’s needs resulting in dehydration and malnourishment. McClanahan will face one to ten years in prison when she is sentenced on April 29, 2022.