BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Ohio was recently arrested in Beckley after he allegedly ran from deputies while a search warrant was being done.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was carried out at an apartment on Beckwoods Drive in Beckley. As a result of the search, 881 Grams of methamphetamine, 429 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of fentanyl and $3,245.00 in were seized.

The suspect, Davon Jamir Linder, 23, of Akron, Ohio was the subject of the search warrant. Drug charges are still pending against him.

While the warrant was was being done, Linder was arrested by the Beckley Police Department after trying to run in the area of Staples at the Beckley Plaza for an unrelated parole violation. While running from the police, Linder reportedly jumped over a guardrail into the large drainage canal in that area. He had to be rescued by the Beckley Fire Department.

The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team all assisted in the investigation.