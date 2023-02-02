FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies.

Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private driveway in Victor.

Deputies and EMS personnel woke up the men, and one of the two reportedly threw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before running away toward the Ansted area. Deputies caught the man, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”

Shannon Carte, 53 of Ohio, was transported to Southern Regional Jail for his Felony warrants from Cuyahoga Ohio where we will await extradition.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.