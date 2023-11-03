BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 44-year-old Ohio man was sentenced for fentanyl and gun crimes.

La Percy Demond Allen “Pete”, 44, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements, on July 27, 2021, Allen sold approximately 26 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Beckley. Allen admitted to the transaction and to selling around 3.4 additional grams of fentanyl and approximately 53 grams of heroin to the informant during other sales in Beckley between July 9, 2021, and August 4, 2021.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a house in Beckley on August 10, 2021. During the search, officers found around 53 grams of fentanyl, a rifle, and $6,730. Allen admitted to having the gun, fentanyl, and cash, revealed that he planned to distribute the fentanyl, and that the money was from the distribution of heroin.

Federal law prevents a person with a prior felony from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Allen knew that he could not possess a gun due to felony convictions for heroin trafficking and evidence tampering in an Ohio Court of Common Pleas on December 10, 2013, and for trafficking and possessing cocaine base, also known as “crack” on December 29, 2008.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson who praised the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley Police Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department for their work on the investigation.