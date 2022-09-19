BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting in Bluefield this weekend left one injured according to information from the Bluefield Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shooting happened Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 11:30 P.M. at night on Fairfax Street. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a man was shot and injured. Adams says an argument led up shot being fired.

“Male subject was shot in the chest, airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center where he is in stable condition actually will make a full recovery.” Detective Kenneth Adams, Bluefield Police Department

Detective Adams says no arrest was made but they do have a suspect in mind.