One man arrested following shots fired incident in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - One man was arrested following a shots fired incident in Lewisburg on Friday, May 31.
According to Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester, Anthony Avila-Rivera of Ronceverte was arrested on Monday, June 3. A fight reportedly started in Downtown Lewisburg just after midnight and a gun was discharged. Rivera was charged with five felony counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.
Manchester said there were no reported injuries, but two buildings and a car was hit with gunfire. The incident is still under investigation by the Lewisburg Police Department.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (304)-645-1626.
