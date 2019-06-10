Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - 6/10/19 11:30a.m. UPDATE: According to court documents, witnesses described the shooting as accidental.

Witnesses said the suspect, Edward Alexander Smith-Allen was playing with a loaded gun and pointing it at people. One witness said she felt uncomfortable, so she left. The victim told Smith-Allen to put the gun down. While pointing the gun at the victim, Smith-Allen pulled the trigger.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, her family said she is on life support fighting for her life.

6/9/19 11:20 p.m. UPDATE: According to a new press release from Chief Chris Teubert, Edward Alexander Smith-Allen turned himself in to Lewisburg Police on Saturday night. He was arraigned in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court on the warrant for Wanton Endangerment With A Firearm. Smith-Allen was released on a $5,000 bond.

The family of the victim, whose name has not been released, said she is on life support.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

6/8/19 1:00 p.m. UPDATE: Lewisburg Police is on the search for a suspect from Friday night's shooting.

According to a press release from Chief Chris Teubert, officers found a female juvenile inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, then transferred to a Charleston area hospital. At this time, her current condition is unknown and her identity is not released.

A warrant was issued for 19 year old Edward Alexander Smith-Allen. He is wanted for Wanton Endangerment With A Firearm in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is urged to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 or Greenbrier County dispatch at 304-647-7911.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting in Lewisburg, Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatchers, the call came in around 6:40 p.m. to Dorie Miller Park. Dispatchers confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital.

Lewisburg and Fairlea Fire Departments responded, Fairlea EMS, as well as the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department and the Lewisburg Police Department

Details are limited. Stay with 59 News on this developing story.