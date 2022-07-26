PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is in an ongoing investigation of larceny in the Ripplemead area.

According to Chief Deputy S.T. Moye, a Case 37C mini-excavator was stolen on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Surveillance footage showed the excavator being pulled behind a white Ford four-door truck with dual rear wheels. The truck also has chrome trim around the fender wells, and also includes chrome step rails, wheels, and front bumper. The truck was also pulling a 3-axle gooseneck lowboy style trailer.

Additional surveillance footage also showed the truck traveling west on Rt. 460 toward West Virginia.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please speak up and contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.